Trump Undergoes Sham Pre-Taped ‘Medical Evaluation’ on FOX News: WATCH

Donald Trump sat down on FOX News Friday night for what was billed as a “live medical exam” which turned out to be a pre-taped set of softball questions from a quack “doctor” who has pushed hydroxychloroquine among other things and has called mask requirements “the politics of fear.”

And Siegel knows all about cover-ups as well.

Slate reports: “Before [Siegel] went on to become a Fox News contributor who downplays the pandemic, he once wrote for Slate on the very topic of how Trump’s health issues will probably be obscured. Even if something rough were happening to Trump, ‘it doesn’t mean that we the public will know everything about it,’ wrote Siegel back in January 2017, just before Trump was inaugurated. ‘In fact, we almost certainly won’t.’ Siegel offered a convincing illustration that quite a lot can be kept from the public when it comes to the president’s health, noting that ‘there is a long history of camouflaging presidential health issues.'”

Meet “Dr.” Marc Siegel:

this is the guy that's going to give trump a medical exam live on tucker carlson tonightpic.twitter.com/9u8bMM3Psq October 9, 2020

Siegel’s questions for the president were not specific, and the answers were uninformative at best.

Asked about his most recent COVID test, Trump replied, “I haven’t found out numbers or anything yet, but I have been retested and I know that I am at either of the bottom of the scale or free.”

Said Trump: “They tested the lungs. They tested the lungs. They have incredible equipment at Walter Reed. In fact they said, ‘No, you can leave your jacket on.’ I said, ‘I’ll take it off anyway, if you want. Initially it had some congestion in there but ultimately it tested good and with each day it got better.”

Asked about how he felt at Walter Reed, Trump responded: “I didn’t feel very vital, I didn’t feel like the president of the US should feel….didn’t have a problem with breathing – which a lot of people seemed to have. I had none of that.”

Trump’s physician has said he was given supplemental oxygen early in his treatment.

There were no questions about the chronology of Trump’s infection, or when his last negative test was, which is still unknown.