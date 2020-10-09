Stevie Nicks and COVID, Nobel Peace Prize, Broadway, Chris Christie, Horny Priest, Bebe Rexha, Celeste, James Longman: HOT LINKS

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE. Goes to UN’s World Food Program…

CHRIS CHRISTIE. Former NJ governor hospitalized for seventh day: “Christie’s exact condition remains unknown and it’s still unclear what course of treatment he’s receiving. The 58-year-old hasn’t tweeted since Saturday, and doctors, family, and friends have not made any public announcements about how he’s doing.”

STEVIE NICKS. The pandemic is stealing my last youthful years….

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Stevie Nicks “Show Them The Way”.

DARK TIMES. Broadway theaters to remain closed until June 2021 at the earliest…

IT PUTS THE LOTION IN THE BASKET. The house from The Silence of the Lambs can be yours.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar

VACCINE VOW. HHS Secretary says U.S. should have enough doses for all Americans by March: “Azar said the U.S. is currently manufacturing doses for all six potential vaccines backed by the U.S. government across more than 23 manufacturing facilities. That includes vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which are all in late-stage testing. The U.S. is also obtaining the needles, syringes, bottles and other supplies needed for immunizations, he said.”

REVERSAL. China joins global initiative to distribute vaccines…

$21 MILLION. New York case against Trump centered around massive tax break: “Five years ago, Donald Trump promised to preserve more than 150 acres of rolling woodlands in an exclusive swath of New York suburbia prized for its luxury homes and rural tranquility. In exchange for setting aside this land on his estate known as Seven Springs, Trump received a tax break of $21.1 million, according to court documents.”

BEFORE GOD. Louisiana priest arrested after having group sex on altar. “Peering inside, the onlooker saw the small parish’s pastor half-naked having sex with two women on the altar, according to court documents. The women were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots. There were sex toys and stage lighting. And a mobile phone was mounted on a tripod, recording it all. “

NYC. Orthodox Jewish groups sue Andrew Cuomo over COVID regulations: “Orthodox Jewish in groups New York City filed a federal lawsuit Thursday in an attempt to block New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent restrictions on the number of people allowed in a house of worship amid a sharp spike in coronavirus infections – the suit comes after two nights of chaotic demonstrations against the crackdown.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

JAMES LONGMAN. ABC newsman on his coming out: “That’s part of why I think I dealt with depression in my early twenties — and why I think so many young gay men and women do today. Feeling that you are ‘less’ than other people — that you are essentially worthless — is an obvious route to a mental health crisis. I could never imagine then the life I have now.”

OPEN LETTER. Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and Roxane Gay champion trans rights…

VIRTUAL REUNION OF THE DAY. Mean Girls.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Love & Anarchy.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Bebe Rexha “Baby, I’m Jealous” (feat. Doja Cat)

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY 2. Daya “First Time”.

ANIMATED TEASER OF THE DAY. Invincible. “INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. From Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY Celeste “Hear My Voice”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Cody and Alexis Filouterie by Alexis Filouterie.