Lindsey Graham Thrashed for Linking Marriage Equality to Polygamy in Questioning of Amy Coney Barrett: WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) followed up a question about marriage equality to SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett with a question about the legality of polygamy during hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning. Graham appeared to be drawing connections between the two.

Asked Graham: “So we talk a lot about laws legalizing same-sex marriage [the Obergefell case]. If anybody tried to change that precedent one of the things you would look at is a reliance interest that people have formed around that piece of legislation?”

“Yes,” Barrett replied.

“So, reaching a decision that the case was wrongly decided doesn’t end the debate in terms of whether or not it should be repealed. Is that correct?” asked Graham.

“That is correct,” Barrett replied.

“And there is a very rigorous process in place to overturn precedent?” Graham followed.

“There is, many factors, reliance being one,” Barrett replied.

“Is there any constitutional right to a polygamous relationship?” asked Graham.

“Um, let’s see,” Barrett answered. “That might be a question that could be litigated at, you know, polygamy obviously in many places is illegal, now, but that could be an issue somebody might litigate before the Court at some point.”

“Somebody might have made the argument it’s possible for three people to love each other, genuinely, and that would work this way with court if somebody wanted to make that argument, is that correct?” asked Graham.

“Somebody could make that argument,” Barrett replied.

Can't believe we have to say this but we'd like to remind everyone that marriage equality ≠ polygamy.#SCOTUSHearings pic.twitter.com/f5kO34GCv0 — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 14, 2020

Twitter erupted following the remarks.

Good morning from a glorious day in the nation’s capital where the kooky confirmation hearing continues and it’s really time to get “Lindsey Graham polygamy” trending on twitter — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) October 14, 2020

Did Miss Lindsey just use the ol’ conservative chestnut of equating marriage equality with polygamy? — Crocodile Pocketdial (@RalphAlpha) October 14, 2020

Polygamy in same breath as lgbtq!! I see you Lindsey — Magdalena (@mags_iarba) October 14, 2020

Closet Case Lindsey ‘Lady G’ Graham slippery sloping Obergefell to polygamy, etc. — rob rankin (@rob_rankin4) October 14, 2020

Lindsey Graham just compared same-sex marriage w/ polygamy as a hypothetical – so there’s that. — cindy caponera (@cccap) October 14, 2020

Did #LindseyGrahamIsLosing just equate polygamy to gay marriage? — Joe Haak (@joe17201) October 14, 2020