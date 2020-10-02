Chris Wallace: The Trump Family Was Offered Masks at the Debate But ‘Waved Them Away’ — WATCH

In an appearance on FOX & Friends following Donald Trump’s positive test for coronavirus, FOX News anchor Chris Wallace, the moderator of Tuesday night’s presidential debate, said everyone in the debate hall was wearing a mask except for the Trump family.

Said Wallace: “The interesting thing though, however, was, the Cleveland Clinic that set up the safety rules said everybody in the hall with the exception of the president, the vice president, and myself had to wear a mask.”

“When Mrs. Biden, came in, when members of her party came in, they were all wearing masks,” Wallace noted. “They kept them on throughout the debate.”

“Mrs. [Melania] Trump came in wearing a mask but took it off once she sat down,” Wallace continued. “I didn’t see when they came in, but all the other members of the first family that I saw there, including Ivanka, Tiffany, when they sat down, they weren’t wearing masks. I’m told by the pool of reporters who was there that somebody from the Cleveland Clinic came up to the first family — I believe this was before Mrs. Trump sat down — and offered the masks in case they didn’t have them, and they waved them away. And people in the hall did notice that while they were all wearing masks, including my wife and four of my children, that the first family did not wear masks during the debate. When it ended, Mrs. Trump came up to go on the stage. As I think everybody saw, she was not wearing a mask.”