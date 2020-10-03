Trump’s Doctor Dodges Question on Oxygen Treatment, Reveals Timeline Suggesting President Attended Fundraiser Knowing He Was Positive: WATCH

Donald Trump’s doctor Sean Conley gave a report on the president’s condition Saturday morning that raised several red flags, one being the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis. Conley said that the original diagnosis was 72 hours ago. He also said that Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours.
The timeline suggests that Trump went to a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey after already being diagnosed as positive and receiving some treatment.
Conley also dodged a question on whether Trump has received supplemental oxygen.
Full presser:
Trump later tweeted: “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”