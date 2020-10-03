Trump’s Doctor Dodges Question on Oxygen Treatment, Reveals Timeline Suggesting President Attended Fundraiser Knowing He Was Positive: WATCH

Donald Trump’s doctor Sean Conley gave a report on the president’s condition Saturday morning that raised several red flags, one being the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis. Conley said that the original diagnosis was 72 hours ago. He also said that Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours.

The timeline suggests that Trump went to a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey after already being diagnosed as positive and receiving some treatment.

TRUMP WENT TO BEDMINSTER AND EXPOSED STAFF AND FUNDRAISER ATTENDEES WHEN HE ALREADY KNEW HE HAD COVID!?! WHEN HE WAS ALREADY SYMPTOMATIC AND RECEIVING TREATMENT! October 3, 2020

Conley also dodged a question on whether Trump has received supplemental oxygen.

Conley says we are 72 hours into the diagnosis. We were told around 1 am on Friday morning that POTUS was positive, which is only 36 hours ago. October 3, 2020

"Has he ever been on supplemental oxygen?"



Dr. Conley: "Right now, he is not on oxygen."



"You keep saying right now. Should we read into the fact he had been previously?



Conley: "Yesterday and today, he was not on oxygen."



Then again: "He's not on oxygen right now." pic.twitter.com/6RDCvDUtc4 — The Recount (@therecount) October 3, 2020

Reporter: "You said [Trump] is fever-free now. What was his fever when he had one, sir?"



Dr. Sean Conley: "I'd rather not give any specific numbers, but he did have a fever Thursday into Friday. Since Friday morning, he's had none." pic.twitter.com/IiPWfo6hJw — The Recount (@therecount) October 3, 2020

Full presser:

Trump later tweeted: “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”