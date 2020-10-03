Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has tested positive for coronavirus. Christie was part of the team prepping Donald Trump for last week’s debate. Of that team, Trump, Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, Hope Hicks, and Christie have tested positive. Rudy Giuliani said he tested negative on Friday. Jason Miller and Stephen Miller are TBD.

Tweeted Christie: “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”