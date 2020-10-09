Waitress Who Asked Customers to Comply with COVID Guidelines Gets ‘MASK’ on Bill Instead of Tip: WATCH

A waitress at John Henry’s Pub in Ardmore, Pennsylvania got a surprise tip from customers she had asked to comply with COVID guidelines by covering their faces as they went through the restaurant to be seated at their table. The customers, instead of leaving her a tip, wrote “MASK” in the tip line.

Waitress Jamie Ledwith told ABC 13 she has been flooded with support after posting the receipt to Facebook: “It has been amazing, really amazing. You know what, I also want to give people a pass. This guy was probably just having a bad day. And that’s okay, we all are going to have bad days. It’s been a long seven months.”