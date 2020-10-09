Donald Trump Jr. Herds Maskless Supporters into Crowded, Enclosed Room for Florida Rally: WATCH

Donald Trump Jr. held an indoor rally in Panama City Beach, Florida on Wednesday. A video published by The Recount shows maskless attendees crowded shoulder to shoulder in the room

Donald Trump Jr. is holding a packed indoor event in Florida. pic.twitter.com/F4PpuML9j6 — The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2020

The Herald-Tribune reports: “A parade of Trump surrogates began descending on Florida Thursday, starting with the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who rallied a crowd of more than 100 people with claims that Joe Biden is ‘camouflage for the radical left.’ … Despite Trump’s recent bout with COVID-19, the vast majority of supporters at Thursday’s rally were unmasked. They also were crammed shoulder-to-shoulder in a small meeting room at the hotel that overlooked the Gulf of Mexico.”