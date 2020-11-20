Republicans Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney Speak Out Against Trump’s ‘Undemocratic’ Attempts to ‘Overturn the Election’

Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Ben Sasse (R-NE) on Thursday spoke out about Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy, two of the first lawmakers from the Republican party to raise objections to the outrageous actions being taken by the White House since the election was won by Joe Biden.

Romney released a statement on social media: “Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to over pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.”

Said Sasse in a statement to NBC News: “Wild press conferences erode public trust. So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute We are a nation of laws, not tweets. What matters most at this stage is not the latest press conference or tweet, but what the President’s lawyers are actually saying in court. And based on what I’ve read in their filings, when Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud — because there are legal consequences for lying to judges.