Delaware Fire Chief Suspended After Posting About ‘Faggot’ Drag Show on Social Media

Bill Buckaloo, the assistant fire chief in Lewes, Delaware, has been suspended after using a homophobic slur to describe a drag show his friend took him to at the Blue Moon bar in Rehoboth Beach.

Wrote Buckaloo in a Facebook post: “The sh*t I get talked in to….Matt, talked us to go to a faggot show!”

Drag queen Magnolia Applebottom posted about Buckaloo’s Facebook remarks on Instagram, writing: “What a sad turn of events… the @lewes_fire chief thought it was ok to go to a gay owned and operated establishment… and go to a show hosted and produced by a award winning gay entertainer and use that F word on social media… Your job is to protect the people in our community not bring us down. Do better!!! Be better!!! And we recognize your inappropriate behavior.”

Lewes Fire Department released a statement and said it’s investigating: “Lewes Fire Department’s membership is diverse and lives within the community they serve working daily with the public to provide education and assistance emergently and non-emergently to its citizens. The department is proud of its long-standing history of protecting the community and will work diligently in restoring any confidence lost by Mr. Buckaloo’s comments.”

Buckaloo removed his Facebook post and apologized: “I made a very inappropriate comment last night on a post. I want to sincerely apologize for my distasteful choice of words. I definitely displayed a lack of good character and judgement. I offended a lot of people including myself. I have no excuse what’s so ever [sic]. I am truly sorry for all the harm I have caused.”