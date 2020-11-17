Isaiah Washington Reopens 13-Year-Old Feud with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star Katherine Heigl Over Anti-Gay Slur Directed at T.R. Knight

Isaiah Washington, who was fired from Grey‘s Anatomy in 2007 after calling actor T.R. Knight a “faggot” on set, reopened a feud with former co-star Katherine Heigl, who had defended Knight against the hate speech.

Apropos of nothing, Washington tweeted a photo of Heigl, writing: “This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech. pic.twitter.com/fQ6L1zfQRR November 16, 2020

I’ve learned that all money ain’t good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles. — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) November 16, 2020

E! News reports: “While Katherine has yet to publicly address Isaiah’s post, a source close to the actress tells E! News she’s proud to have ‘stood up’ for T.R. in 2007. ‘Katherine stood up for her close friend twice when Isaiah publicly outed him and called him a f—-t. That’s hate talk, not free speech,’ the source says. ‘She is proud that she stood up for him. Katherine is and always will be an advocate and ally to the LGBTQ community.’