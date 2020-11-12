Alex Morse, Gretchen Whitmer, Shawn Skelly, The Weeknd, Hungary, Botched Art Restoration, Billie Eilish: HOT LINKS

MICHIGAN. Militia ringleader who planned kidnap of Governor Gretchen Whitmer wanted to execute her on live TV and burn down the state capitol with everyone in it: “No one would get out of the Michigan State Capitol alive under the initial plan devised by the accused ringleader in a Michigan terrorist plot, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.”

BEGONE Trump privately telling people he’ll run in 2024 and announce it by the end of the year.

SUPERSPREADERS. Jared and Ivanka’s kids were pulled from school after parents expressed concern about White House COVID superspreader events.

SPAIN. 19-year-old daredevil hangs naked from a 660-ft crane.

Alex Morse

ALEX MORSE. Democratic Party leadership lied about involvement in homophobic smear of gay former congressional candidate, according to report: “Among other damning revelations, the report paints a portrait of a party that at best mishandled the situation from start to finish, and at worst deliberately stoked a homophobic smear to undermine Morse’s challenge.”

SHAWN SKELLY. Biden taps transgender veteran to join transition team: “Shawn Skelly previously worked in the Obama administration in multiple defense and transportation roles, and became the first transgender veteran to be appointed by a president in 2013. Skelly’s appointment comes as the Trump administration has banned transgender people from serving in the military under their self-identified gender.”

JASON MOMOA. On wearing pink: ” I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a sh*t what anyone thinks.”

SALT LAKE CITY. Utah man arrested after speeding at 130 mph says he was on way to kill former Senator Claire McCaskill. “George William Stahl, 36, of Cottonwood Heights, was booked into the Summit County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism, failing to stop at the command of police, reckless driving, speeding, DUI and drug possession.”

SUPERBOWL ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DAY. The Weeknd will headline the Superbowl LV halftime show.

NEVADA. Trump campaign and GOP drop challenge to Nevada ballot count: “The campaign had tried to appeal a Nov. 2 ruling in Carson City that neither the state nor Clark County did anything to give one vote preference over another, AP notes. It tried to withdraw the appeal last week, saying that it reached a settlement in which Clark County election officials would allow more observers at a ballot processing facility, but all parties did not agree to the settlement.”

BRAZIL. President Jair Bolsonaro warns Biden he will respond with “gunpowder” if president-elect imposes sanctions over Amazon deforestation.

HUNGARY. Gay adoption ban under consideration. “Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government also proposed a constitutional amendment requiring children to be raised with a Christian interpretation of gender roles.”

SILVIA VASQUEZ-LAVADO. Selena Gomez to play gay mountaineer in new film.

HIC HIC HOORAY. Machine sobers you up: “The machine supplies air with higher-than-normal levels of carbon dioxide through a facemask. This allows an inebriated person to breathe more heavily and rapidly than normal without feeling light-headed or fainting.”

TERRIBLE ART RESTORATION OF THE DAY. The restoration of a well-known artwork in Palencia, Spain is drawing criticism, for obvious reasons.

The potato head of Palencia: defaced Spanish statue latest victim of botched restoration

"Conservation professionals have questioned why Spain's heritage is continually handed over to those with no formal training."https://t.co/O4b2lvxwkP pic.twitter.com/RZI3AI4go9 — Mark Rees (@reviewwales) November 11, 2020

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Billie Eilish “Therefore I Am”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Pale Waves “Change”.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Dillon Francis – “Be Somebody” (with Evie Irie).

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Mauro Gama.