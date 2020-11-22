Chris Christie Says Trump Needs to Give Up: ‘The Legal Team Has Been a National Embarrassment’ — WATCH

On Sunday’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie blasted Donald Trump and his legal team for their efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Said Christie: “The president has had an opportunity to access the courts. If you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it. … The conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment. Sidney Powell accusing Governor Brian Kemp of a crime on television yet unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has.”

“This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer, and notice, George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom,” Christie continued. “They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud. … I have been a supporter of the president’s, I voted for him twice. But elections have consequences and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence, the evidence has not been presented, and you must conclude — as Tucker Carlson even concluded the other night — that if you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist.”