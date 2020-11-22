COVIDiots in Huntington Beach, California Come Out in Mass Protest Against Curfew: WATCH November 22, 2020 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment A group of COVIDiots, many swinging Trump 2020 flags, came out in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday night protesting a 10 pm to 5 am curfew put in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. COVID-deniers in Huntington Beach, CA protest the coronavirus curfew pic.twitter.com/INE5LfiPrE— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 22, 2020 What curfew? Massive crowd in Huntington Beach, CA protesting the statewide covid curfew that went into effect less than an hour ago. Live report coming up at 11p on @CBSLA #Curfew #covid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/daT7usD4fu — hermela aregawi (@HermelaTV) November 22, 2020