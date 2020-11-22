Towleroad Gay News

COVIDiots in Huntington Beach, California Come Out in Mass Protest Against Curfew: WATCH

A group of COVIDiots, many swinging Trump 2020 flags, came out in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday night protesting a 10 pm to 5 am curfew put in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.

