COVIDiots in Huntington Beach, California Come Out in Mass Protest Against Curfew: WATCH

A group of COVIDiots, many swinging Trump 2020 flags, came out in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday night protesting a 10 pm to 5 am curfew put in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.

