Senator Kelly Loeffler Quarantining Over COVID Results After Campaigning with Pence, Perdue

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is quarantining after a pair of COVID tests came back mixed — one positive, one inconclusive.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports: “It’s not yet known how the diagnosis will affect her campaign schedule ahead of a nationally-watched Jan. 5 runoff, one of two Georgia races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Nor is it immediately clear whether Vice President Mike Pence or U.S. Sen. David Perdue, whom she campaigned with on Friday, would have to quarantine. The three appeared together, without wearing masks, at two outdoor rallies in north Georgia.”