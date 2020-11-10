Suspect Arrested in Murder of Transgender Woman Dominique ‘Rem’mie’ Fells

A suspect has been arrested for the June 2020 murder of transgender woman Dominique ‘Rem’mie’ Fells in Philadelphia. Akhenaton Jones, who has had a warrant out for his arrest since Fells’ dismembered body was found on the banks of the Schuylkill River, was arrested in Los Angeles and awaits extradition to Pennsylvania, CBS Philadelphia reports.

ABC7 reported in June: “Fells was found June 15 near Bartram’s Garden with stab wounds and both of her legs were severed. Some close to Fells told ABC7 Eyewitness News’ Philadelphia sister station WPVI off-camera that, in the days before her murder, she was seen fighting with a male acquaintance. Police have not released any details about the investigation, including if they think this was a hate crime.”