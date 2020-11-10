Mike Pompeo Smirks: ‘There Will Be a Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration’ — WATCH

Asked if the Trump administration is planning to engage with the Biden transition team and if not, at what point does it hamper a smooth transition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo replied, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

“We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There’s a process, the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on Jan. 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful.”

“I’m very confident that we will do all the things that are necessary to make sure that the government, the United States government, continues to perform its national security function as we go forward,” Pompeo added.

“I’m very confident that we will count, and we must count, every legal vote,” Pompeo continued. “We must make sure that any vote that wasn’t lawful will not be counted, that dilutes your vote if it’s done improperly. Gotta get that right. When we get it right, we’ll get it right. We’re in good shape.”

