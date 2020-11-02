Feds to Blockade White House with Massive ‘Non-Scalable’ Fence Ahead of Election

Federal authorities are erecting a blockade around the White House ahead of Tuesday’s election in preparation for possible unrest.

Look at the layer upon layer of fences and walls that this crazy kook is having installed around the White House‼️



He has 24/7 security guards (natch) and the National Guard are on standby.



BOTTOM LINE: No plans to ever concede or leave. pic.twitter.com/5bgqzjogl9 — Sharon M💐 (@Godmaid27Sharon) November 2, 2020

CNN reports: “The fence, the same type that was put up during protests this summer, will encompass the Ellipse and Lafayette Square. It will go down 15th Street to Constitution Avenue and then over to 17th Street. The fence will then run up to H Street and across by Lafayette, and then come down 15th Street, the source said. … The extra layer of security marks the most high-profile example to date of authorities preparing for unrest following this year’s election, particularly if there is no clear winner come November 4.”

The entire neighborhood surrounding the White House is preparing for mass unrest: boards, chains, fences, and barriers. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/baXj3RD2Cf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 30, 2020