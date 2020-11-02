Feds to Blockade White House with Massive ‘Non-Scalable’ Fence Ahead of Election

Federal authorities are erecting a blockade around the White House ahead of Tuesday’s election in preparation for possible unrest.
CNN reports: “The fence, the same type that was put up during protests this summer, will encompass the Ellipse and Lafayette Square. It will go down 15th Street to Constitution Avenue and then over to 17th Street. The fence will then run up to H Street and across by Lafayette, and then come down 15th Street, the source said. … The extra layer of security marks the most high-profile example to date of authorities preparing for unrest following this year’s election, particularly if there is no clear winner come November 4.”