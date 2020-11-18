JJ Hawkins to Play Trans College Student on ‘Charmed’ Reboot

Transgender actor JJ Hawkins will join the cast of The CW’s reboot of the late ’90s TV hit Charmed in the recurring role of a transgender male college student “who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent.”

Deadline reports: “This is another step forward in authentic representation with a trans actor playing a trans role. The news of Hawkins’ casting couldn’t come at a better time considering this week marks Trans Awareness Week. Hawkins, who uses the pronouns he/him and they/them interchangeably, is best known for his role as gender-non-conforming trans-masculine role Riley on the CBS limited series The Red Line from executive producers Ava Duvernay and Greg Berlanti. He has also made guest appearances on All Rise, Criminal Minds and NCIS.”