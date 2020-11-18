Wisconsin Recount, Marina, Joe Exotic, 737 Max, Delhi, Judah 1, Sexiest Man Alive, George Clooney, Charlie Brown: HOT LINKS

PARDON ME? Joe Exotic’s team says they expect a Trump pardon. “The Tiger Team leader, Eric Love, tells TMZ … Joe’s legal team received several calls from Washington D.C. Tuesday regarding his pardon, and the team is feeling really good about Joe’s chances of getting out from behind bars. In fact, Eric tells us the Tiger Team already entered an agreement with a limo company out of Dallas, and they’re keeping a Dodge Ram pickup truck stretch limo on standby 24/7 so it’s ready just in case Joe gets sprung from prison.”

WISCONSIN. Trump pays $3 million for recount in blue counties: “President Donald Trump is seeking a recount of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, hoping to overturn the state election results in his favor despite voters there choosing President-elect Joe Biden by wide margins. Trump’s campaign paid the state $3 million and filed a petition for the partial recount on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”

FEDERAL COURT CLOWN. Is this all a big grift for Rudy Giuliani?

GEORGE CLOONEY’S 14 CLOSEST FRIENDS. Yes, he gave them each $1 million in cash.

CHARLIE BROWNISH. Rockefeller Center Christmas tree gets trolled on social media.

GEORGIA. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Trump’s campaign against mail-in voting cost him the state.

Live exclusive at 4 on @wsbtv: the typically mild mannered @GaSecofState comes out swinging in our interview – says Donald Trump cost himself the election by discouraging mail in votes: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base" pic.twitter.com/1mM7Mmf8xi — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020

BRIAN KILMEADE. FOX & Friends host says Trump should coordinate with Biden transition on COVID so “we don’t drop the ball” (as if the ball hasn’t already been dropped).

Brian Kilmeade says "it's in the country's best interest if [Trump] starts coordinating" with President-elect Biden on COVID-19 and security: "Just brief them … so we don't drop the ball in a little while." pic.twitter.com/rJF6NOXnGl — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2020

737 MAX. Troubled Boeing airliner set to fly again: “The US Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday— 20 months after the plane was grounded — that the 737 Max is allowed to fly again following upgrades and fixes, after a far longer process than Boeing expected. The plane’s return is good news for the company, but reopens wounds for those who lost loved ones in the crashes.”

ON A WING AND A PRAYER. Christian airline set to launch.

LOCKDOWN CLEANUP OF THE DAY. Delhi, India.

Drone footage of India's capital 6 months ago during the lockdown vs. today pic.twitter.com/EHfTeG8fd1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 18, 2020

BERLIN. Police fired water cannons on crowd protesting COVID restrictions. “Several thousand people gathered in central Berlin, banging pans and blowing whistles, to protest Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German government’s push to better enforce coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday. Some 190 protesters were arrested and nine police officers were hurt in the clashes that ensued, Berlin police said.”

Police calling on demonstrators to leave. Lots of booing. Demonstrators want to access cordoned-off area around parliament where new additions to infection law are being debated atm. #1811 pic.twitter.com/k3jZvaiolL — Nina Haase-Trobridge 🇪🇺 (@NinaHaase) November 18, 2020

GAY PARENTING VID OF THE DAY. The life of a single gay dad.

REVEAL OF THE DAY. People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Katy Perry, Tiësto, Aitana – “Resilient” (Tiësto Remix).

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. salem ilese – “coke & mentos”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Marina “Man’s World”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. But I’m a Cheerleader: Director’s Cut. “I uncovered some amazing lost scenes that I wasn’t able to include in the original film and am so happy to see them added back into this cut. This film is so special to me and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with it all over again,” said director Jamie Babbit.

HUMP DAY HAIRY.