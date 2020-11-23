Heavy-Breathing Trump Supporter Charged for Assault on Women Outside President’s Virginia Golf Course: WATCH

Raymond Deskins, 61, of Sterling, Virginia has been charged with misdemeanor assault after his heavy breathing on two women outside of Trump’s golf course was caught on camera and shared to social media.

In the clip, Deskins, who is wearing an inflatable Donald Trump inner-tube and a Trump 2020 sweatshirt and t-shirt, is seen taunting the women, before huffing forcefully in their direction.

Said the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: “Two separate parties reported they were assaulted during a verbal argument outside of Trump National Golf Club. As the incident was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture the entire interaction, an investigation was conducted on scene and both parties were advised they could go to a Loudoun County Magistrate and seek a citizen obtained warrant.”

They later updated the statement: “This afternoon our deputies served a warrant obtained by a citizen through a Loudoun County Magistrate. Raymond Deskins, age 61, of Sterling, VA, was charged with simple assault (misdemeanor) and released on a summons.”