Trump Lawyers Throw Sidney Powell Under the Bus After Nutty Claims

Attorney Sidney Powell, who made some insane claims at last Thursday’s hair dye press conference, has been dumped by Trump’s legal team because her theories are apparently even too out there for them.

The Guardian reports: “Powell made headlines with her statements at a Thursday news conference where, joined by Giuliani and Ellis, she incorrectly suggested that a server hosting evidence of voting irregularities was located in Germany, that voting software used by Georgia and other states was created at the direction of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez and that votes for Trump had probably been switched in favour of Biden.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump adviser Jenna Ellis released a statement on Sunday distancing themselves from her and disavowing any association: “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Powell responded: “I agree with the statement today. I will represent #WeThePeople and seek the Truth. I intend to expose all the fraud and let the chips fall where they may. We will not allow the foundations of this great Republic to be destroyed by abject fraud or our votes for President Trump and other Republicans to be stolen by foreign interests or anyone else.”

Politico adds: “Powell has accused election officials in multiple states of committing crimes, and in recent days turned on Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who on Friday helped certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Her attack on Kemp, which also included the threat of a ‘biblical’ lawsuit, appeared to unsettle some of Trump’s allies.”

Said former NJ Governor Chris Christie on Sunday: “Sidney Powell accusing Governor Brian Kemp of a crime on television yet unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has, this is outrageous conduct by any lawyer.”