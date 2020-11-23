Believing He’s on Mute, Director Trash-Talks Actor’s ‘Sh*tty Apartment’ During Zoom Audition: WATCH

Euphoria actor Lukas Gage opened a window into the world facing aspiring actors when he shared a video Friday afternoon of a Zoom audition call he had with an unnamed director.

The director did not realize his microphone wasn’t on mute and began trash-talking Gage’s apartment.

“These poor people live in these tiny apartments,” the director is heard saying, “Like I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV and you know….”

“I know it’s a shitty apartment, that’s why give me this job so I can get a better one,” Gage replied, informing the director that he heard everything.

“Oh my god, I’m so, so sorry,” the director replied.

I’m living in a four-by-four box, it’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine

“I’m mortified,” the director replied.

The clip has been viewed more than 10 million times on various social media platforms.

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

Gage got some support from fellow entertainers:

Actors are often (not always but often) treated like garbage and taken advantage of because “we’re just lucky to have a job” and “we’re gonna take the job anyway” etc etc. It’s very fucked up. https://t.co/z8YbVScAW3 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 21, 2020

Since @lukasgage is going viral on film twitter for being the graceful, quick-thinking sweetheart he is, I’d like to add for any (non-asshole) director’s looking that he’s also a delight to work with, funny, talented and a blast on set. Hire this man! https://t.co/Sjai5jqury — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 21, 2020

As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings! https://t.co/cAEGxLy03G — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 21, 2020