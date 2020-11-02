Jim Obergefell and Richard Hodges, Opponents in the SCOTUS Marriage Equality Case, Unite Against Trump

Jim Obergefell and Richard Hodges, who were opponents in the landmark Supreme Court marriage equality case Obergefell v. Hodges, have “found each other in the middle and have become friends” since the case happened.

One of the things that has brought them together is their mutual distaste for Donald Trump and worry of what will happen if he’s reelected. They’ve penned a joint op-ed for CNN.

Write Obergefell and Hodges: “One of us is a lifelong Democrat, the other a lifelong Republican. But in the more than five years since our case, we have found each other in the middle and have become friends — something that politicians in Washington DC used to do. Our political differences do not change our friendship because we both believe that the other deserves dignity and respect.”

“We fear that the reelection of President Trump on November 3 would take our country down a path toward the darkest days of our history — one from which we may never return,” they write. “These are hyper-polarized times, but this election is not between the lesser of two evils. There are two distinct paths before us, and they could not be more different. One candidate is a rational, principled, empathetic and competent leader. The other is not. One respects the office of the presidency and has genuine concern for the people whom he serves. The other does not. One has a plan to forge a way out of the dark times we face. The other has never offered a national strategy or plan on Covid-19. While we may not agree with every single component of Joe Biden’s plans, we agree with where he’s headed.”

Read the full op-ed HERE.