130,000 Celebrate Pride in Taiwan’s Streets After 200 Days COVID-Free: WATCH

Taiwan Pride took to the streets of Taipei on Saturday with a crowd estimated at 130,000. Taiwan has had no local COVID infections for 200 days.

DW reports: “President Tsai Ing-wen, re-elected to a second term last January, urged the country via social media Saturday to embrace ‘love, tolerance and a better Taiwan.’ The mingling went ahead after 200 days in a row without a single recorded local infection, thanks to Taiwan’s early 2020 response that saw arrivals from rival China and other origins tested and quarantined, limiting Taiwan’s toll to 7 deaths. Drag queen Qu Po-sung wore a red banquet dress at Saturday’s parade and vowed to attend ‘all of my friends’ weddings as the rally wound through Taipei, which next year is due to host Asia’s Gay Games.”

Today, people in Taiwan march to show their pride & celebrate everyone’s right to love & be loved. We're grateful to be able to hold #TaiwanPride🌈during a difficult time for the world & will continue to be a beacon of human rights in Asia. For this, we can all be #ProudOfTaiwan. pic.twitter.com/EsdbpxY9QJ October 31, 2020

‘XS’ by Rina Sawayama playing at Taiwan Pride pic.twitter.com/xbSDVf32qN — Rina Sawayama Updates (@RinaSawaUpdates) October 31, 2020