Lady Gaga Slams Sexual Predator Trump, Performs ‘Shallow’ at Pittsburgh Drive-In Biden Rally: WATCH

Lady Gaga took the stage in Pittsburgh at a rally for Joe Biden, urging people to vote like their lives depended on it. Gaga concluded her speech with a jab at sexual predator Donald Trump.

Said Gaga: “To all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person. Thank you.”

Lady Gaga's full speech for Joe Biden. Short and to the point. #Vote. pic.twitter.com/v5QcDEw3vv November 3, 2020

Gaga also performed “Shallow” and “You and I”.

“Who’s off the deep end that Joe Biden has to be president of this country!?!”