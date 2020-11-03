Lifelong Republican in Dixville Notch, NH, Goes Viral Explaining Why He Cast Vote for Biden: WATCH

Two New Hampshire towns where voters go to the polls when the clock strikes midnight have reported their votes. Dixville Notch, NH which traditionally counts first, went for Biden 5-0. Millsfield, NH voted 16 for Trump and 5 for Biden.

The first Dixville Notch voter to cast his vote was Les Otten, a lifelong Republican, and a video explaining his vote already has more than a million views.

Said Otten: “I don’t agree with him on a lot of issues but I think it’s time to find what unites us and not what divides us. It’s time to rebuild the heart of what makes us a good country—that starts with electing leaders who have good character and are truthful and will put the country’s welfare above all else; who will show respect to all people regardless of their gender, their race, their religion or their political beliefs. My vote today is meant to send a message to all other Republicans that our party can find its way back. It’s time to return to the values that our conservative party held historically dear. … We can become the conservative party that can lead American to greatness and prosperity again.”