Arkansas Police Chief Resigns After Social Media Posts Urge Violence Against Anti-Trump Voters, Label Transgender People ‘Perverted Freaks’

Lang Holland, the Chief of Police of Marshall, Arkansas, resigned over the weekend after social media posts surfaced in which he urged people to “get in the faces” of “Marxist Democrats” who voted against Trump, “do not go to sleep….throw water on them at restaurants….push them off sidewalks….and never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done.”
The posts were made on the Twitter-esque conservative platform Parler.
KATV reports: “In a comment from earlier this week, Lang said if supporters of Black Lives Matter or Antifa tried to intimidate someone while voting, they should be shot in the face. He shared multiple posts from other users threatening the lives of Democratic politicians.”
Holland also prayed for President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “hang on the gallows” and be “drawn and quartered.”
KATV adds: “He also posted that transgender people have no rights, calling them ‘mentally defective’ and ‘perverted freaks.’ In July, Holland made headlines when he released a statement calling Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate ‘a very large overreach’ of the state’s power and refused to enforce it.”
Marshall’s mayor denounced the posts: “The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion. We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens.”