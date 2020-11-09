Arkansas Police Chief Resigns After Social Media Posts Urge Violence Against Anti-Trump Voters, Label Transgender People ‘Perverted Freaks’

Lang Holland / Parler

Lang Holland, the Chief of Police of Marshall, Arkansas, resigned over the weekend after social media posts surfaced in which he urged people to “get in the faces” of “Marxist Democrats” who voted against Trump, “do not go to sleep….throw water on them at restaurants….push them off sidewalks….and never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done.”

The posts were made on the Twitter-esque conservative platform Parler.

KATV reports: “In a comment from earlier this week, Lang said if supporters of Black Lives Matter or Antifa tried to intimidate someone while voting, they should be shot in the face. He shared multiple posts from other users threatening the lives of Democratic politicians.”

Holland also prayed for President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “hang on the gallows” and be “drawn and quartered.”

KATV adds: “He also posted that transgender people have no rights, calling them ‘mentally defective’ and ‘perverted freaks.’ In July, Holland made headlines when he released a statement calling Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate ‘a very large overreach’ of the state’s power and refused to enforce it.”

Marshall’s mayor denounced the posts: “The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion. We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens.”

(2/n) These posts made Friday night quickly circulated social media.



Since made, another Parler account was made under “Lang Holland” claiming to be the real chief, stating the other account is fake and did not represent things he stood for as a “protector of all citizens” pic.twitter.com/IPdbrh68s4 — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) November 7, 2020

(4/n) We reached out to the Marshall Arkansas Police Department Facebook page for comment. The message shows that it was opened by someone from their page and no one responded. We followed up to find out that their Facebook page was deleted and would not receive messages. pic.twitter.com/PcM4ZpnnKM — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) November 7, 2020

(6/n) Officer Holland was the same chief who pushed back against @AsaHutchinson’s mask mandate back in July, calling it unconstitutional and stating he would not enforce it. pic.twitter.com/honXGEx2ZN — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) November 7, 2020