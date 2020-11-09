Billionaire Televangelist’s Insanely Disturbing Guffaw Over Joe Biden’s Win Has Been Viewed More Than 10 Million Times: WATCH

Billionaire televangelist Kenneth Copeland had an interesting/terrifying reaction to President-Elect Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump. The clip has gone viral on social media, for obvious reasons.

“The media said what?” asked Copeland, launching into an insane laugh that caused his congregation to rise up on its feet. “The media said Joe Biden’s president!”

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs at the media for declaring that Joe Biden has won the election and will become president. pic.twitter.com/ARHqmsEbo7 November 8, 2020

The guy in the video below is a billionaire televangelist who most people haven't heard of.



His followers believe every word he says, no matter how disturbing. https://t.co/F8Wa7v6B9F — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) November 9, 2020

This filtered excerpt might seem cheesy. It's not. It's a variation of command voice/presence techniques employed by law enforcement and the military. Motivational speakers use it, albeit less violently. This is professional brainwashing for your viewing pleasure. It works. https://t.co/5F3r8YlukG November 8, 2020

Newsweek reports: “Earlier this year, Copeland made headlines after saying he healed his viewers of coronavirus through their television screens. A video of Copeland also went viral last year after he was confronted by a reporter, who questioned him about his extravagant lifestyle. The reporter pressed Copeland on controversial comments he had made in the past about why he needed a private jet. He couldn’t ‘talk to God’ while flying commercial, Copeland reportedly said. “‘You can’t manage that today, in this dope-filled world, get in a long tube with a bunch of demons,’ he had added. ‘And it’s deadly.'”