Billionaire Televangelist’s Insanely Disturbing Guffaw Over Joe Biden’s Win Has Been Viewed More Than 10 Million Times: WATCH

Billionaire televangelist Kenneth Copeland had an interesting/terrifying reaction to President-Elect Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump. The clip has gone viral on social media, for obvious reasons.
“The media said what?” asked Copeland, launching into an insane laugh that caused his congregation to rise up on its feet. “The media said Joe Biden’s president!”
Newsweek reports: “Earlier this year, Copeland made headlines after saying he healed his viewers of coronavirus through their television screens. A video of Copeland also went viral last year after he was confronted by a reporter, who questioned him about his extravagant lifestyle. The reporter pressed Copeland on controversial comments he had made in the past about why he needed a private jet. He couldn’t ‘talk to God’ while flying commercial, Copeland reportedly said. “‘You can’t manage that today, in this dope-filled world, get in a long tube with a bunch of demons,’ he had added. ‘And it’s deadly.'”