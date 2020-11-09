Mike Pence Rushes to Give Trump Credit for Pfizer COVID Vaccine, But Company Disavowed Government Partnership Months Ago: WATCH

Shortly after Pfizer made the stunning announcement that its vaccine had proved 90 percent effective in a study of thousands of people, Vice President Mike Pence and Trump ally Nicki Haley rushed to give credit to Donald Trump.
But that’s yet another lie from the departing administration.
As Raw Story notes, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla disavowed government partnership and funding months ago.
Bourla told Face the Nation: “We are investing one billion and a half at least in COVID. … I wanted to liberate our scientists from any bureaucracy. When you get money from someone…that always comes with strings. I didn’t want any of that. … I wanted to keep Pfizer out of politics”