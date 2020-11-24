Laura Ingraham Tells FOX News Viewers That Biden Will Be Inaugurated: ‘This Constitutes Living in Reality’ — WATCH

FOX News host Laura Ingraham told her viewers on The Angle that it’s time to deal with the reality that Joe Biden is going to be the next president.

Said Ingraham: “Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. To say this constitutes living in reality, and if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory for President Trump, I’d be lying to you.”

