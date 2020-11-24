Trump Has Resorted to Retweeting Unhinged Randy Quaid Tweets Calling for Election Do-Over

Donald Trump on Tuesday morning went on a manic retweetstorm of bonkers tweets from faded actor Randy Quaid in an effort to persuade followers that the election was rigged.

Mediaite reports: “Quaid is the pro-Trump and conservative actor best known for his featured roles in such seminal films as Midnight Express, National Lampoon’s Vacation, and Kingpin. The tweets ranged from calling out the Republican party, to mocking the recent dip in Fox News ratings (and promoting more pro-Trump outlets like OAN and Newsmax), to a rather stunning call out for a ‘an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred.'”

The president has now RTed Randy Quaid three times, urging Republicans to listen to him.



Quaid and his wife skipped bail on a felony charge in 2010, and he was a fugitive in Canada. He remained there until he faced deportation in 2015. November 24, 2020

Trump’s retweets:

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

Trump also retweeted a Quaid post from October 2019: