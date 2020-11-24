Trump Has Resorted to Retweeting Unhinged Randy Quaid Tweets Calling for Election Do-Over

Donald Trump on Tuesday morning went on a manic retweetstorm of bonkers tweets from faded actor Randy Quaid in an effort to persuade followers that the election was rigged.
Mediaite reports: “Quaid is the pro-Trump and conservative actor best known for his featured roles in such seminal films as Midnight Express, National Lampoon’s Vacation, and Kingpin. The tweets ranged from calling out the Republican party, to mocking the recent dip in Fox News ratings (and promoting more pro-Trump outlets like OAN and Newsmax), to a rather stunning call out for a ‘an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred.'”
Trump’s retweets:
Trump also retweeted a Quaid post from October 2019: