Republican Hitler Tourist Madison Cawthorn Tweets Message After Being Elected Youngest Member of Congress at 25: ‘Cry More, Lib’

Republican Madison Cawthorn has won his race for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District making him the youngest-ever member of Congress at 25. Cawthorn, who spoke on the third night of the Republican National Convention, tweeted out a message after being declared the winner: “Cry more, lib.”

Cawthorn appeared on FOX & Friends on Wednesday morning, telling Ainsley Earhardt: “I believe it’s time for a new Republican Party to rise. I don’t think we just need to have a bigger tent, I genuinely believe we need to have a bolder tent. I think that for too long the Republicans have acted with timidity on issues where we should be leading.”

Cawthorn stirred controversy during his campaign after a photo emerged of a visit he paid to a home in Germany once visited by Adolf Hitler.

Wrote Cawthorn in the caption: “The vacation house of the Führer. Seeing the Eagles Nest has been on my bucket list for awhile, it did not disappoint. Strange to hear so many laughs and share such a good time with my brother where only 79 years ago a supreme evil shared laughs and good times with his compatriots.”

VICE reports: “In statements on social media, Cawthorn said when he visited Hitler’s vacation home, known as the Eagle’s Nest, he’d been thinking of the Allied soldiers who’d celebrated the Nazis’ defeat there. ‘It was a surreal experience to be remembering their joy in a place where the Nazi regime had plotted unspeakable acts of evil,’ Cawthorn wrote on Facebook. Cawthorn also faced controversy in October, after a website run by Cawthorn’s campaign described Booker as someone ‘who aims to ruin white males running for office.’ Cawthorn said in a statement that his campaign had ‘clarified the language’ on the website.”

The NYT adds: “Mr. Cawthorn was considered all but a lock to win in November. The district, after all, is solidly conservative, and his personal story was compelling: He was partly paralyzed in a car crash when he was 18, and he presented himself as a fresh face who could bring a new generational perspective to the Republican Party. But news reports soon uncovered a misrepresentation in how he cast his story: He had said that his dreams of attending the United States Naval Academy had been derailed by his car crash, but the academy had actually rejected him before the crash.”