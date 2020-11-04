Pennsylvania and Trump, Amy Coney Barrett and LGBTQ Rights, Vatican, South Florida Ballots, Kanye West, Marijuana, Steve Kornacki: HOT LINKS

AMY CONEY BARRETT. Alleged ‘victims’ of People of Praise terrified of new SCOTUS Justice’s anti-gay views as LGBTQ rights case goes before Court. “She’s up there saying, ‘I’m able to separate this from my decisions that I’m going to make for the people of America, I’m able to separate this.’ And I just don’t think she’s really able to do that. I think she’s kind of talking out of her ass.”

PENNSYLVANIA LT GOVERNOR On Trump’s false remarks about illegal ballot dumps: “The president is no different than any other random internet troll saying crazy things that have no basis in reality. That’s not the case and it’s not true. And Twitter constantly puts those kinds of statements on hold and none of those [have] any factual basis.”

SOUTH FLORIDA. The USPS failed to deliver 27 percent of mail-in ballots.

🚨BREAKING: New USPS data appears to show a failure to deliver mail ballots from voters across the country on Election Day. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan will hold a noon hearing over USPS' non-compliance with his order yesterday to rush deliver all remaining mail ballots pic.twitter.com/Zc8J5PEmPf — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 4, 2020

TEMPER TANTRUM. Trump lost it when Biden pulled ahead on Tuesday night. “The Republicans I spoke to this morning are not happy with him. Let me read three quotes from three different officials: The first person said, ‘He is behaving as expected, badly.’ The second person said that ‘Trump is afraid of mail-in ballots’ and the third person said that what he said last night was, quote, ‘indefensible.’”

FIZZLE. Kanye West concedes presidential bid but has his sights set on 2024: “West notched more than a thousand votes in all of the 12 contests he was in, according to preliminary tallies by the Associated Press. In Colorado, West got nearly 6,000 votes in a state that went to Biden. In Vermont, another state that went to Biden, West got more than 1,200 votes, according to the tally. In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, 2,309; in Iowa, 3,179; in Kentucky, 6,259; in Louisiana, 4,837; in Minnesota, 6,796; in Mississippi, 3,009; in Oklahoma, 5,587; in Tennessee, 10,188; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.”

TENNESSEE. Black trans woman killed in Memphis: “Angel, who was a licensed cosmetologist, was killed early in the morning on Sunday, October 25 as the result of a gunshot wound. Her death is believed to be at least the 34th violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person this year in the U.S.”

.@HRC mourns the death of Angel Unique, a Black trans woman killed in Memphis, who was “a bright person [with] a positive spirit.”



Her death marks at least the 34th violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person this year in the U.S. https://t.co/UF5XjKYsoG — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) November 3, 2020

AMERICA AGREES. Nate Silver is the worst and Steve Kornacki is the best.

SPLITSVILLE. Beverly Hills housewife Erika Jayne has filed for divorce from 81-year-old husband, Tom Girardi after 21 year marriage.

STUPID LOVE. Lady Gaga’s father supports Trump after president attacks his daughter.

MARIJUANA. New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota legalize cannabis sales to adults: “Arizona, New Jersey, Montana and South Dakota voted to approve recreational-marijuana sales Tuesday, adding to 11 states that have done so since Colorado and Washington broke the seal in 2012. More than 111 million Americans, or 33.8% of the population, now live in states where pot has been approved for legal purchase by all adults.”

OREGON. State decriminalizes hard drugs: “Oregonians have approved Measure 110, which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs, according to the Associated Press. The approved measure makes Oregon the first state in the nation to decriminalize hard drugs, along with the legalization of therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms.”

CATHOLIC CHURCH. Vatican clarifies Pope’s comments on same-sex unions, says they were taken out of context: “The note said that in the first quote, the pope was referring to the right of homosexuals to be accepted by their own families as children and siblings. Some saw the comments as homosexuals having a right to form families. The note said the documentary cut comments where the pope expressed opposition to opposed homosexual marriage and made clear he was referring to civil union laws, which some countries have enacted to regulate benefits such as health care.”

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Alexander Diaz