‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star’s Son Shows Off Drag Transformation to His Parents’ Delight: WATCH

There was a heartwarming drag reveal on this week’s Real Housewives of Orange County. Jacob, the 15-year-old son of Braunwyn Windham-Burke, revealed his drag persona Divine Devon to the family, and their reactions were a dream come true for him.

Said Jacob in the clip: “I kinda like dressed up like a girl and acted like one for my whole life. My sisters used to put me in dresses, do my makeup, and all of that. And I really liked doing all of that. So I thought, what if I do this on a bigger and grander scale. Because, it’s just a lot of fun. … Being a woman in drag feels like the most empowering that I’ve ever felt in my life. I didn’t know how good this would feel until I did it. I just… ah! I love it so much.”

Said Windham-Burke of her husband’s reaction: “We all know that not every dad would be so supportive. Not only is Sean showing up and wearing heels, he’s like, ‘Look, I got your back kid.'”