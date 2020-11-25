Melania Trump Wanted White House Lit in Rainbow Colors for Pride But a Top Official Blocked Her: REPORT

Melania Trump wanted to light the White House in rainbow colors for LGBTQ Pride month, the first time it would have been lit that way since Obama lit it after the SCOTUS marriage equality ruling, but a top official, perhaps Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, blocked it.

The Washington Blade reports: “Meadows had a significant role, one Republican source said on condition of anonymity, in ensuring the Trump White House ignored Pride Month, which is why President Trump didn’t send out a tweet to recognize the annual LGBTQ celebration as he did in 2019. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Meadows weighed in specifically on shutting down the rainbow lighting proposal at the White House. … Neither the White House nor the first lady’s office responded to the Washington Blade’s request for comment for this article.”