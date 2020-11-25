The Weeknd, Edmund Bagnell, Meghan Markle, Brad Raffensperger, OANN, Justin Trudeau, Ricky Schroder: HOT LINKS

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER. Georgia Secretary of State says Trump threw him under the bus: “By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election. We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections. This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost — my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him.”

CHINA. Xi congratulates Biden on election win: “Promoting healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, but also meets the common expectation of the international community, Xi said.”

OANN. YouTube suspends, demonetizes conservative network. “YouTube has barred One America News Network from posting new videos for a week and stripped it of its ability to make money off existing content after the Trump-friendly channel uploaded a video promoting a phony cure for COVID-19, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi tells Axios.”

MEGHAN MARKLE. Duchess of Sussex says she had miscarriage in July. “Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?'”

PROTECT ME. Ricky Schroeder called police over social media threats after the Silver Spoons actor posted bail for Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse.

THE WEEKND. Outrage over Grammy snub. “All the records get the fairest of fair shakes. We listen to all the music — even an album, you’re listening to almost the whole album, it takes I don’t know how many hours. It’s a long, arduous process and people take pride in it. The people in that room care: there’s no agendas in there, there’s no ‘let’s snub this person’ or that person. It’s about. ‘Let’s try and find excellence.’”

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

GERMANY. Gay service members to be compensated for discrimination: “The legislation foresees the lifting of military court verdicts imposed for consensual gay sex, with 3,000 euros ($3,560) in compensation being paid for each of those verdicts, but also to soldiers who were dismissed, denied promotion or stripped of responsibility. The Defense Ministry estimates that about 1,000 people will apply, news agency dpa reported.”

JUSTIN TRUDEAU. Canadian Prime Minister takes prank phone call from ladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov (Vovan and Lexus) and a fake Greta Thunberg.

NON-SURPRISING NEWS. Transgender ban hurt military: “The 2019 policy compromised ‘recruitment, reputation, retention, unit cohesion, morale, medical care, and good order and discipline,’ according to the report co-authored by the former military physicians and produced in conjunction with the Palm Center, a research institute and LGBTQ advocacy group.”

KEN JENNINGS. Jeopardy champ to serve as interim host.

STUMPED FOOL OF THE DAY. This anti-choice hypocrite.

Anti-choice hypocrite gets stumped pic.twitter.com/d9yIy1QP0K — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 24, 2020

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Edmund Bagnell “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Violinist and actor Edmund Bagnell, known to many audiences from his role in the popular gay string quartet Well-Strung, has a new Christmas album.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Shawn Mendes.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Luke Evans.