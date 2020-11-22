Michigan Pastor Upset He Was Fired After Notifying Church That a ‘Sodomite’ Staffer Was Offering the Gay Son of Parishioners ‘Advice on How to Be a Sexually Active Homosexual’

A pastor in Michigan is at odds with the Catholic church over his firing. Father Michael Suhy was removed from his position this week by the Archdiocese of Detroit from Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Plymouth.

The gist of the Archdiocese’s explanation for Suhy’s removal (you can read their statement in full below) was that the job was just too much for him: “Fr. Suhy has become overwhelmed with the responsibilities, burdens, and challenges of administrating a large and complex parish like Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish with its added dimension of having a school.”

Suhy, however, released a statement far different from the one given by the AOD.

Wrote Suhy: “One year ago, I was copied on a letter written by the parents of a young man addressed to Archbishop Allen Vigneron, notifying him that a prominent employee of the Archdiocese of Detroit was engaging in the sexual harassment and grooming of their son. At the request of the Archbishop of Detroit, I met with the parents of the young man – twice. I listened to them and I prayed with them.”

“From the parents, I learned that their son was told by the Archdiocesan employee the following: that he was a homosexual,” Suhy continued, “that he was living in a long-term homosexual relationship; that the Catholic Church’s teaching on homosexuality was wrong; that it was not a grave sin to engage in sodomy; and that his male lover knew that he was sleeping with other men and didn’t have an issue with it. The Archdiocesan employee offered advice and encouragement to the young man on how to be a sexually active homosexual. Every indication was that the young man was being targeted for indoctrination and seduction.”

“Worst of all, perhaps, was the report that Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron himself knew about his prominent subordinate’s homosexual relationship – and that he was ‘accepting” of it,’ Suhy added.

The homophobic pastor has already raised more than $25,000 in a GoFundMe for his legal fees.

Suhy’s statement in full:

Statement of Fr. Suhy Versi… by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

The Archidiocese of Detroit’s statement, which is wholly different:

FINAL-Suhy-Announcement-17-… by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit