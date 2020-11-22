Trump ‘Operation Overturn’ Not Going Well: Updates from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia

Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the U.S. election are not going well for him, and his team seems determine to obstruct certification of states’ results in any way they can now. Here’s the latest in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia:

MICHIGAN.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Chair Laura Cox called for a full audit and investigation of the election which would prevent Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers from certifying Joe Biden’s election win for another 14 days. The letter from the Trumpists calls for “numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities” to be addressed, Politico reports.

Michigan is set to certify its results on Monday. After being summoned to the White House by Donald Trump on Friday in a presumed bid to overturn the election in the president’s favor even though the vote clearly went to Joe Biden, GOP lawmakers Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield released a joint statement saying they’ll follow the law.

PENNSYLVANIA.

A federal judge demolished Donald Trump’s efforts to throw out millions of votes and block certification of Pennsylvania’s results on Saturday.

The NYT reports: “The judge’s decision, which he explained in a scathing 37-page opinion, was a thorough rebuke of the president’s sole attempt to challenge the statewide result in Pennsylvania. Brann wrote that Trump’s campaign had used ‘strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations’ in its effort to throw out millions of votes.

Wrote Brann: “In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state.”

WISCONSIN.

A $3 million Trump-ordered recount in Wisconsin is being obstructed by Trump observers.

The AP reports: “Election officials in Wisconsin’s largest county accused observers for President Donald Trump on Saturday of seeking to obstruct a recount of the presidential results, in some instances by objecting to every ballot tabulators pulled to count. … A steady stream of Republican complaints in Milwaukee was putting the recount far behind schedule, county clerk George Christenson said. He said many Trump observers were breaking rules by constantly interrupting vote counters with questions and comments.”

GEORGIA.

The Trump campaign has filed for yet another recount in Georgia.

The Hill reports: “The Trump campaign’s push for the recount in Georgia comes one day after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) certified the results of the election in that state, showing Biden leading Trump by more than 12,000 votes. He is the first Democratic presidential nominee to win Georgia since 1992. Georgia conducted a hand recount of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential race, though Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signaled Friday when he certified the results that Trump’s campaign could pursue “other legal options” and request a new recount.”