As Trump Tries to Destroy Democracy, Jeb Bush Attacks ‘Room Rater’ for Dividing America

Donald Trump is trying to attempt a coup and subvert American democracy three weeks after a U.S. election that was clearly and fairly won by his Democratic opponent, but prominent Republican Jeb Bush has other things on his mind: the popular Twitter user Room Rater, which analyzes the interior decoration in prominent people’s homes through their Zoom calls, is responsible for the political divisiveness in the country.

Tweeted the former Florida governor in response to a 9/10 rating for Republican strategist and CNN political commentator Doug Heye: “Mr. Room Rater, is it possible now that the election is over to rate rooms on a non partisan basis? Are you a room rater or a hyper partisan person that is the problem? We need less hyper partisanship on backgrounds at this time for our country.”

It didn’t stop there. Although Bush may have been joking, in a further exchange with Room Rater he appeared to be genuinely aggrieved.

Hey Gov, I'm just happy I got a 9! https://t.co/PumNm64qqQ November 21, 2020