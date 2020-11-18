Michigan’s Wayne County Certifies Election Results After Racist GOP Attempt to Disenfranchise Detroit Biden Voters

Wayne County, Michigan’s Election Board has finally voted to certify the results of the election after outcry over two Republican board members, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, who refused to certify the Detroit portion of the county’s results that didn’t favor Donald Trump.
Trump, who has thus far refused to concede and continues to make baseless claims of voter fraud and file lawsuits in states where he has no chance of fairly winning against Joe Biden, was of course thrilled by the news.
The NYT reports: “At first, the two Republicans on the board said they were voting against certifying the results because many precincts in the county had conflicting figures for the numbers of votes cast and the number of voters they recorded as having participated, even though the disparities mostly involved a small number of ballots. The board deadlocked, with Michigan Democrats denouncing the opposition as a blatantly political intrusion into the process, and criticizing the Republican move as racist. At one point, a Republican board member, Monica Palmer, had made a motion to ‘certify the results in the communities other than the city of Detroit’ — a move that would effectively disenfranchise one of the nation’s major predominantly Black cities.”
But the results were finally certified after outcry from voters, and of course Trump was enraged.