Michigan’s Wayne County Certifies Election Results After Racist GOP Attempt to Disenfranchise Detroit Biden Voters

Wayne County, Michigan’s Election Board has finally voted to certify the results of the election after outcry over two Republican board members, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, who refused to certify the Detroit portion of the county’s results that didn’t favor Donald Trump.

Racism pure and simple https://t.co/tKye0YUS3v — Mark Brewer (@MarkBrewerDems) November 17, 2020

No surprise here: ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ puppet ⁦@MIGOPChair⁩ Laura Cox openly endorses the racism of her fellow Wayne County GOPers https://t.co/MaeTdwtiba November 18, 2020

A frivolous appeal: every judge – Democratic and @gop appointees alike – who’s reviewed these claims has unanimously found them meritless https://t.co/OfPeVKPWg0 — Mark Brewer (@MarkBrewerDems) November 17, 2020

Monica Palmer & William Hartmann refuse to certify election results in Wayne County pic.twitter.com/6YOt4xJHNg November 18, 2020

Trump, who has thus far refused to concede and continues to make baseless claims of voter fraud and file lawsuits in states where he has no chance of fairly winning against Joe Biden, was of course thrilled by the news.

Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

The NYT reports: “At first, the two Republicans on the board said they were voting against certifying the results because many precincts in the county had conflicting figures for the numbers of votes cast and the number of voters they recorded as having participated, even though the disparities mostly involved a small number of ballots. The board deadlocked, with Michigan Democrats denouncing the opposition as a blatantly political intrusion into the process, and criticizing the Republican move as racist. At one point, a Republican board member, Monica Palmer, had made a motion to ‘certify the results in the communities other than the city of Detroit’ — a move that would effectively disenfranchise one of the nation’s major predominantly Black cities.”

But the results were finally certified after outcry from voters, and of course Trump was enraged.

Wrong. The @gop members of the Wayne County Board of Csnvassers have reversed themselves and voted to certify all of Wayne County’s results including Detroit – you’re still a loser and it’s time to fire @MIGOPChair Laura Cox and @GOPChairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel https://t.co/fqdc299SY8 — Mark Brewer (@MarkBrewerDems) November 18, 2020