Racist ‘Karen’ Threatens Neighbor with Taser: ‘You’re a Black Person in a White Neighborhood’ — WATCH

A racist white “Karen” in Discovery Bay, California threatened her black neighbors with a taser and accused their dog of attacking hers, although the neighbors captured her on video petting their pit bull and calling it a “good dog.”

The neighbor, identified as Adana Dean, was captured on surveillance and cell phone video confronting Gerritt Jones and his sister Jariell. Their family has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years, ABC7 reports.

“You are a black person in a white neighborhood and you are acting like one,” says Dean in the video. “Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?”

Dean later repeats the accusation: “You guys are acting like black people and you shouldn’t. You should act like white people.

“I was raised in Oklahoma City, where there were tons of black people,” Dean adds. “You’re acting like people that aren’t normal.”

Dean later claims she has “a top secret clearance” and tells the family “you’re going to go to hell because I’m going to sue the hell out of you, both of you.”

Part 1: Discovery Bay, CA • I am TIRED of living this way. I am TIRED of passive aggressiveness. I am TIRED of the fake smiles. I am TIRED that I don’t feel safe in a house that I’ve lived in for 10+ years cause of the color of my skin. #karensgonewild #blm #racisminamerica pic.twitter.com/ZRf90pr2Il — Jariell (@Jaa_Rule) November 17, 2020

This woman charged after me and my brother multiple times with a taser, got in our face, yelled racial slurs at us SO YOU GOD DAMN RIGHT IM GONNA MAKE HER FEEL THIS SHIT — Jariell (@Jaa_Rule) November 17, 2020

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff released a statement: “The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff takes these types of acts seriously. Deputy Sheriffs responded to the home yesterday and contacted both parties involved. Although Deputies determined that no crime had been committed, a report was taken to document the interaction between the two neighbors, as the original complaint was in reference to a neighbor dispute due to an off-leash dog. The Office of the Sheriff will refer the case to Contra Costa Animal Services.”

ABC7 spoke with (or tried to speak with) the two parties: