Tucker Carlson Isn’t Happy That FOX News and Neil Cavuto Cut Away from Kayleigh McEnany’s Lying Press Conference: WATCH

FOX News host Neil Cavuto cut away from Kayleigh McEnany on Monday after the White House Press Secretary began parroting Trump’s lies about illegal voting.

Said Cavuto: “Whoa. Whoa. Whoa. She’s charging the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this. I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up. But that is an explosive charge to make that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that of course we will take you back.”

what's going to to happen next is that fox news primetime will repeat the same claims and fox execs (including cavuto) will do nothing about it https://t.co/n4DzbawN3T November 9, 2020

Predictably, fellow FOX News host Tucker toed Trump’s line, scolding Cavuto and his own network for cutting away from the coverage, Media Matters revealed: “In a democracy, you cannot ignore honest questions from citizens. You’re not allowed. You can’t dismiss them out of hand as crazy or immoral for asking. You can’t just cut away from coverage you don’t like. You can’t simply tell people to accept an outcome because force doesn’t work in a democracy. That’s dictatorship.”