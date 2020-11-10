‘Happiest Season’, 2020’s Gay Holiday Rom-Com, Gets an Official Trailer: WATCH

Happiest Season, the star-studded Hulu holiday rom-com starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen, just released an official trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Stewart) learns that Harper (Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. HAPPIEST SEASON is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.”

The film is out November 25, just in time for Thanksgiving viewing.