Former Trump ‘Fixer’ Michael Cohen Says He’s ‘Enjoying Every Minute’ with Gay Adult Performer Matthew Camp on OnlyFans: WATCH

Matthew Camp, the gay NYC go-go boy turned adult performer, shared a video of former Trump “fixer” and personal attorney Michael Cohen enthusing about Camp’s OnlyFans account.

It’s unclear who paid for the video, which was recorded using Cameo, the platform in which public figures including celebrities and politicians charge a fee for short personal messages on video. Cohen charges $100 per message on the platform. It’s also unclear if Cohen is aware that OnlyFans is a mostly adult platform.

Other political figures have been duped on the platform. In September, anti-immigrant, xenophobic, far-right former Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio welcomed the furry convention to his state in a video without apparently knowing what the furry community is, a fetish subculture, often sexual in nature, in which people dress up as anthropomorphized animals, such as those in mascot uniforms.

Says Cohen in the clip: “I just want to say how amazing Matthew Camp is on OnlyFans. Having a blast enjoying every minute with you guys. Good luck. Love it. Stay safe. Stay COVID-free. And again, OnlyFans, having a blast with him.”

In February 2019, Camp revealed that after building a fanbase on Instagram he took home more than $10,000 a month on the OnlyFans platform without ever showing a full “penetrative” sex clip. Apparently he has since done so.