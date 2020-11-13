WH Adviser Peter Navarro Says There Will be a ‘Second Trump Term,’ Calls Biden Win ‘an Immaculate Deception’ — WATCH

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro continued to push the lie that Donald Trump won a second term in an interview with FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo on Friday morning.

Said Navarro: “We’re moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term. I think it’s really important before people’s heads explode here, to understand that what we seek here is verifiable ballots, certifiable ballots, and an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses. My own view, looking at this election, we have, what appears in some sense to be, an immaculate deception.”

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro: “We’re moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term … We have, what appears in some sense to be, an immaculate deception."



(FWIW, there will not be a second Trump term.) pic.twitter.com/qiVfAyZ5G9 November 13, 2020

Navarro’s claims are a complete lie.

Federal and state officials overseeing the 2020 election released a statement on Thursday that this year’s election was the most secure in history.