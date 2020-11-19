Dr. Birx, AstraZeneca, Princess Diana, Lizzo, The MAGA Party, Rockefeller Owl, Sia, COVID Cruise: HOT LINKS

DR. BIRX. Should Biden keep her on? “President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is weighing whether to give Trump administration coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx a role in its Covid-19 response, even as it prepares a broader purge of officials closely tied to the president’s handling of the pandemic.”

COVID VACCINE. A third biotech company, AstraZeneca, announces high immune response in adults 60 and over: “Researchers say the Lancet phase two findings, based on 560 healthy adult volunteers, are ‘encouraging’. They are also testing whether the vaccine stops people developing Covid-19 in larger, phase three trials. Early results from this crucial stage are expected in the coming weeks.”

PENNSYLVANIA. Trump campaign asks judge to declare him the winner: “In a court filing, the campaign asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to considering issuing an order that ‘the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania’s electors.’ The request was part of a larger bid by the campaign to amend a Nov. 9 lawsuit challenging the outcome in Pennsylvania.”

SOCIAL MEDIA MONOPOLY. Facebook expected to face federal antitrust lawsuit over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions, weaponization of data: “Government antitrust watchdogs have weighed whether to contend in lawsuits that these transactions have left users with worse services — and fewer privacy protections — than they might have had if the companies had remained independent, the sources said.”

ESTABLISH THE TRUTH. Prince William welcomes probe into death of Princess Diana.

MEAN GIRLS. Naomi Campbell comes for Tyra Banks.

LIZZO. Fame does not bring happiness.

FREE SAIL. Royal Caribbean Cruises signs up 100,000 people for COVID test voyages: “The test sailings are among the cruise ship industry protocols instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

THE MAGA PARTY? Conservative media outlet Newsmax thinks it’s a great idea. “The ‘MAGA Party’ — a party about ideas, the Constitution, opportunity, liberty, term limits, the Second Amendment, and canceling … the deep state and the federal bureaucracy.”

MIAMI. Man admits to killing wife, a prominent transgender activist, in fit of jealous rage. “On Tuesday, at around 4:25 a.m., 27-year-old Ygor Arrudasouza called 911 stating that he had stabbed Yuni Carey, a 39-year-old Cuban-born performer, inside the couple’s high-rise apartment in downtown Miami.”

ITALY. Is this the most phallic corporate headquarters in the world?

New PwC Tower In Italy Is Probably the Most Phallic-Looking Big 4 HQ In the World https://t.co/HzsMzJeTQC pic.twitter.com/l1o5D36XHR — WPWAM (@WillauerProsky) November 17, 2020

STOWAWAY OF THE DAY. The Rockefeller Christmas tree owl.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Music.

The news you've been waiting for! 🙌 Music, the movie written & directed by Sia + starring Kate Hudson, @leslieodomjr & @maddieziegler, will be arriving in early 2021! Watch a sneak peek of the movie right here. pic.twitter.com/w38L2UtIhJ — sia (@Sia) November 19, 2020

TRAILER OF THE DAY. One Night in Miami. “A look at Regina King’s directorial debut of One Night in Miami… What happens when Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke find themselves in the same room.”

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Marquise Netters.