‘Christian’ Trump Adviser Jenna Ellis Called Him an ‘Idiot’ and an ‘Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Criminal, Dirtbag’

Jenna Ellis, the virulently anti-LGBTQ Trump adviser who has called HIV “God’s moral law” and the Stonewall Monument a “celebration of sin,” who appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher last weekend to toot Trump’s talking points about the election being stolen, once called the president a “boorish and arrogant … idiot” and an “unethical, corrupt, lying, criminal, dirtbag.”

CNN reports: “She called comments he made about women ‘disgusting,’ and suggested he was not a ‘real Christian.’ In one March 2016 Facebook post, Ellis said Trump’s values were ‘not American,’ linking to a post that called Trump an ‘American fascist.’ She praised Mitt Romney for speaking out against Trump, referring to him as ‘Drumpf,’ — a nickname coined by comedian John Oliver after a biographer revealed Trump’s ancestor changed the family’s surname from Drumpf to Trump.”

Lots more here.

“I am glad to have learned that I was completely wrong about Trump back then and I’ve said that over and over publicly, as I saw him keeping his promises, and then eventually getting to know him personally,” Ellis told CNN in response to her past remarks. “I appreciate KFILE showing clearly through past statements that I think for myself, and that my mind was changed based on fact and personal knowledge. President Trump is a sincere Christian, the best president in modern history, and made and kept his promises to the American people. I am proud to stand with him and his goals for the future of this country and all of its citizens.”