Top Wall Street Donor Tells Trump It’s Time to ‘Move On’

Steve Schwarzman, Blackstone CEO, Trump confidante and major Republican donor, says it’s time for Trump to “move on” because the election is over.

Said Schwarzman to Axios: “In my comments three days after the election, I was trying to be a voice of reason and express why it’s in the national interest to have all Americans believe the election is being resolved correctly. But the outcome is very certain today, and the country should move on.”

“I supported President Trump and the strong economic path he built,” Schwarzman added. “Like many in the business community, I am ready to help President-elect Biden and his team as they confront the significant challenges of rebuilding our post-COVID economy.”