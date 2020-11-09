Trump Appointee Refuses Biden Team Access to Transition Resources as President’s Tantrum Over Election Loss Continues

Emily Murphy, Administrator of General Services

A Trump appointee in charge of the General Services Administration, the agency which approves access to budgets, space, and equipment allowing a transition team to move forward when there is a new president elected, is refusing to sign papers allowing the Biden team to begin its work.

The Washington Post reports: “By Sunday evening, almost 36 hours after media outlets projected Biden as the winner, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy had written no such letter. And the Trump administration, in keeping with the president’s failure to concede the election, has no immediate plans to sign one. This could lead to the first transition delay in modern history, except in 2000, when the Supreme Court decided a recount dispute between Al Gore and George W. Bush in December.”

Trump has thus far refused to concede even though all results show Biden has won the election.

The NYT reports: “President Trump and his allies continued to raise baseless claims of fraud and irregularities in the election as they pushed ahead on Sunday with an aggressive fund-raising, media and legal campaign, which proceeded with no apparent recognition of his successor’s efforts to start planning a smooth transition. … Mr. Trump continued to get pushback Sunday on his preferred medium, Twitter, which flagged several of his messages as factually disputed.”

People are throwing around a lot of reasons why Trump won't concede, but they're not considering just how large his presidential grift is. He's making millions of dollars a year in government and political spending at his properties. It won't be easy for him to give that up. November 9, 2020